Nagarjuna Sagar Govt High School hosts alumni meet

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar Government High School hosted an alumni meet for the SSC batch of 1971 on the occasion of the batch's golden jubilee year. Memories were shared and cherished between the teachers and students.

Several prominent personalities were a part of the meet, including teachers namely Chivukula Venkateswarlu, Dr Krishnamacharyulun, Dr Goli Venkataramaih and Dr Janaki Ramaiah.

The batch studied in the government school from 1966-71 and was the time when Nagarjuna Sagar dam's construction was at full swing, which Jawaharlal Nehru had described it as the "Temple of modern India being constructed".

Viswapathi, Deekshitulu, Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Jhansi Lakshmi ,Dr Ram Mohan Rao, Ram kumar, Jayalakshmi and several participants attended the alumni meet.