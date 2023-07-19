Nama urges Railway Minister to alter Dornakal - Miryalaguda railway line

Hyderabad: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao wrote a letter to the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, and South Central Railway General Manager on Tuesday, to change the alignment of the proposed Dornakal - Miryalaguda railway line, which has become a nuisance and a serious loss to the people and farmers of Khammam.

He advised the Railway Minister to choose the Motamarri - Vishnupuram route as an alternative. He said that because of the proposed Dornakal - Miryalaguda new busy railway line the villages under Khammam rural mandal JanbadTanda, Boda Veera Tanda, Daredu, GundalaTanda, Gudurupadu, M Venkatayapalem, Arampudu, Aregudem, Acharlagudem, Konaigudem, Nelakondapalli, Bodulabanda, Payenampally of Kattakur, Nelakondapally will get affected.

The BRS leader said that the proposed new railway line through these villages will result in the loss of crores worth of land, poor houses, real estate ventures, and plots, and the people will suffer severely. He pointed out that in the past, farmers sacrificed their valuable lands for national interests for Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, national highways, and other purposes, but now they were not ready to give up the few remaining lands, valuable plots, and residential houses.