Nama writes to Manshukh Mandaviya over National Dental Commission Bill 2020

Requests the Health Minister to immediately send the Bill to the Standing Committee for consideration of objections
Hyderabad: BRS Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya stating that the dental professional organizations related to dentists are expressing many objections on the National Dental Commission Bill 2020 and that the Bill should be sent to the Standing Committee before consideration and discussion.
In a letter, MP Nama Nageswara Rao requested the Health Minister to immediately send the Bill to the Standing Committee for consideration of objections, stating that by sending the bill to the Standing Committee, all people would be informed and also have an opportunity to take dental professional advice.
