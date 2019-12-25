Nampally: Massive safety measures woo traders to Numaish

Nampally: Notwithstanding last year's massive fire mishap at All India Industrial Exhibition, still one can see that even this year the exhibition stalls are being installed with the wooden framework. The works of construction of stall are in progress and almost all stalls appear to be of wooden frame works.



Last year, in the fire mishap around 200 stalls were gutted and traders faced loss of lakhs of rupees. To avoid the repeat of such accidents, the Exhibition Society has come up with all safety measures.

The Nampally Industrial exhibition is going to begin within a week (starting from January 1) and will continue for 45 days. The installation of frameworks began and stall owners remain averse to the idea of metal framework.

According to a stall owner, this year the Exhibition Society has covered the entire exhibition with maximum safety measures and hope that there would be no such incident and if it occurs it can be contained within minutes. "A wooden stall is cheaper compared to metal beams, even on rental basis," said a stall owner.

According to the Society, this Exhibition which will be entering its 80th year has upgraded all the safety precautions suggested by the Departments of Fire and Police, so the occurrence of fire can be totally avoided.

To control any fire accident or a short-circuit the society has constructed huge two water sumps with capacity of 1.5 lakh liter attached with 3 massive motors for each sump with the fire pipelines laid throughout the exhibition and also installed total 85 fire hydrants points in every 200 meters across the exhibition which costs of an amount of Rs 2.1 crore.

"To control any accident the Society has converted the overhead electrical lines to underground cable system in the entire Exhibition Grounds for safety, and there is no loose wire connection in any stall. This year the exhibition will be fully operated by the LED lights for low consumption and also each stall has been given a lighting and a switch for each stall and for every 5 stalls there is a main MCCB for distribution of load equally to all the Stalls, this can avoid shock circuit," said an official.

Almost all the stalls are equipped with the fire extinguishers, sandbags and other fire safety equipment and this year cooking in the exhibition premises is totally prohibited.

All the departments including GHMC, Metro Water works, Electricity, Fire and R & B departments completed all arrangements after demonstration and issued NOC, ensuring the popular Numaish turns accident-free, he added.

On Sunday, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with the High Court officials and other departments' officials inspected the arrangements made by the Exhibition Society and advised them on many issues in connection with security, traffic and safety measures.