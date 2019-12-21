Nampally: TNGOA celebrates Christmas

Nampally: The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association held pre-Christmas celebrations amidst the maximum attendance of officials and staff who were part of the union at the office of the District Educational Officer (DEO) on Friday.

TNGOs Hyderabad District president S M Hussaini (Mujeeb) was the chief guest, while Regional Joint Director of School Education (RJDSE), Vijaya Lakshmi Bai, DEO, B Venkata Narasamma were guests of honour. The programme was organised by TNGOs (DEO unit) president K R Raj Kumar and secretary M Bhasker and others.