NAPM demands repeal of Waqf Act

Hyderabad: Terming the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 as ‘unconstitutional’, the National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) demanded its immediate repeal of law and urged the Supreme Court to strike down the same, describing it as ‘ultra vires’.

The Amendment changes the composition of Waqf Boards and Councils, necessitating the appointment of non-Muslim members to crucial positions. These changes being imposed, without consultation, are understandably being seen as interference intended to alienate the Muslim community. It further restricts the ability of being able to donate any property as waqf only to Muslims who have been practising Islam for at least 5 years at the time they make the donation, the NAPM pointed out in a media statement.

“Given the grossly unjust consequences of such legal measures, it is the responsibility of all of us who believe in fairness to demand immediate repeal of the Act. It is time that the streets send a message to the corridors of power that their majoritarian machinations to divide the people of India will not be tolerated, that we have more in common with each other than with those in power over us. We also hope the Supreme Court will see through the patent unconstitutionality in the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, that run contrary to constitutional safeguards for minorities, read with the guarantee of equality before law under Article 14, and strike down the said law as ultra vires,” the NAPM urged the Apex Court.