Narayana Schools upholds legacy of academic excellence

Hyderabad: Narayana Schools once again upholds its legacy of academic excellence with remarkable results in the CBSE 2025 examinations. In Class 10, Spandana AM, Parth Bansal and Trisha Ghosh achieved an exceptional 498 out of 500, while Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani made the institution proud in Class 12 by securing an outstanding 495 out of 500.

Demonstrating Narayana’s consistent commitment to academic success, 17 students scored above 495 marks in Class 10, with 111 students securing above 490 and the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.6. In Class 12, 17 students crossed the 490 mark.

In celebration of these impressive accomplishments, Dr P Sindhura Narayana and P Sharani Narayana, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the students and their families on their success. They also expressed deep appreciation for the relentless efforts of both academic and non-academic staff, acknowledging them as the bedrock of Narayana’s sustained excellence.