Nasr school celebrates Independence Day

Hyderabad: Nasr School observed Independence Day with a ceremony that was both solemn and spirited, uniting students, staff, and distinguished guests in an atmosphere of pride and patriotism.

The programme began with a prayer, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony, where the tricolour was unfurled to enthusiastic cheers from the gathering. Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of the day and the value of unity in diversity.

He encouraged students to uphold the nation’s ideals, reminding them of their responsibility as future citizens. His words resonated deeply, inspiring pride and a sense of duty among all present.