National Green tribunal asks RR Collector, HMDA to protect water bodies

Hyderabad: Hearing the case of protection for the two water bodies, Puppulaguda and Gandipet, in Ranga Reddy district, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Ranga Reddy collector to take up restoration of water bodies and marked them on Google map, as per the survey records.

Justice K Ramakrishnan stated in his order to check what was the extent of the water body along with survey numbers and also produce extract of original records and copy of village map showing Mamasani Kunta along with copies of D sketch and filed measurement book before the next hearing date.

The Collector, Ranga Reddy district, was also directed to submit his views on the Google map produced by the applicant showing the location and also the extent of the water body marked on the map.

The order states that the tribunal reiterated the responsibility of the State in protecting water body, as mandated under Article 48 (A) of the Constitution. In several cases it had directed the regulators to take proactive steps in protecting water bodies.

"If such a lethargic attitude has been taken then encroachment will become a fait accompli and it will be regularised stating that no such water body is in existence. It is very difficult to restore the water body on account of the developments taking place," said the tribunal, though expressing its displeasure on the part of the authorities for not filing the report even after nearly one year. It granted some more time for authorities mentioned in the earlier order to file reports, as directed.

"If they did not file report, as directed, then the concerned officers who are responsible to file the report are directed to appear in person before the tribunal to show cause as to why action should not be taken against them for non-compliance of the direction issued by the tribunal, as contemplated under Section 25, 26 & 28 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," said the tribunal.