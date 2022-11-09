National Lok Adalat on Nov 12

Hyderabad: As per the directions of National Legal Services Authority National Lok Adalat will be conducted on November 12 in the State at all levels from the High Court to Taluq level for speedy settlement of all kinds of Civil cases and Compoundable Criminal cases (both pre litigation and pending litigation cases).

In this process, under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief and the Executive Chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organised all over the State in all the Courts on November 12 for settlement of all Civil and Compoundable Criminal cases. The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure (or) fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will

be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

The general public are requested to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat Mechanism for settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat on November 12 in physical and virtual mode. All those who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases, may approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective Districts (or) the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat on November 12.