Missing Old-School Search? DuckDuckGo Browser Offers an AI-Free Alternative

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in everyday technology, not everyone is thrilled with the changes — especially when it comes to online search. Over the past year, Google has aggressively rolled out AI-generated summaries at the top of its search results page. Known as AI Overviews, these chatbot-style responses aim to deliver instant answers. But for many users, the shift has made search feel cluttered and less intuitive.

AI Overviews first expanded globally in 2024, transforming how results appear. Instead of the familiar list of blue links, users are now frequently met with machine-written summaries that attempt to answer their query before they even click on a website. While some appreciate the convenience, others have raised concerns about occasional inaccuracies and the absence of a clear, permanent way to disable the feature.

For users who miss the straightforward, link-first experience of earlier internet browsing, the DuckDuckGo browser is emerging as a popular alternative.

Unlike Google’s default layout, DuckDuckGo presents search results in a more traditional format, without automatically placing AI-generated summaries at the top. The platform has long positioned itself as a privacy-focused search engine, avoiding personalised results based on user tracking. Its browser, available across desktop and mobile platforms, includes built-in tracker blocking and private search by default — features that are increasingly appealing to privacy-conscious users.

The growing interest in DuckDuckGo reflects a broader sentiment: some users simply want search to function as it once did — clean, direct, and focused on website links rather than algorithm-generated explanations.

Getting started with DuckDuckGo is straightforward. Users can visit duckduckgo.com from their existing browser and manually set it as their default search engine in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge. Alternatively, they can download the dedicated DuckDuckGo browser app on Android, iOS, Windows, or macOS devices and set it as the primary browser. Once configured, all searches are routed through DuckDuckGo’s interface, which does not automatically generate AI Overviews in the way Google does.

For those who prefer to continue using Google but want to minimise AI-generated content, there are limited workarounds. After performing a search, users can select the “Web” filter to display link-only results. However, this option is not enabled by default and must be selected each time. Another method some users try is adding “–ai” at the end of a search query, though this approach is inconsistent and may not always prevent AI summaries from appearing. In certain cases, elements such as the Knowledge Graph may still be displayed.

As tech companies push further into AI-driven interfaces, the debate between convenience and control continues. While AI Overviews are designed to simplify search, a growing segment of users is seeking alternatives that prioritise simplicity and privacy.

For them, DuckDuckGo offers a reminder of what search once looked like — and a chance to experience it again.



