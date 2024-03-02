National meet on Phule’s Vision

Hyderabad: Professor D Ravinder, vice chancellor of Osmania University, inaugurated the two-day national seminar on revisiting “Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s Vision: Its Contemporary Relevance” on Friday.

The event is being organised by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research Centre (MJPRC), Osmania University, and the national seminar is conducted in collaboration with the BC Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, as well as the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

Dr Chalamalla Venkteshwarlu, director of MJPRC and BC Cell, said that the seminar aims to delve into the profound ideologies of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, exploring their resonance in modern socio-political landscapes. Through insightful discussions and scholarly exchanges, the seminar seeks to highlight the enduring significance of Phule's principles in fostering inclusive growth and social justice, thereby unravelling the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Professor D Ravinder elaborated on the various social movements that brought revolutionary changes to our society, emphasising that it is through their efforts that we are able to exercise freedom of speech and thought in the present society.