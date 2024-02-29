National Science Day celebrations at MJCET

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Science Day, the Department of Basic Science and Humanities conducted an informative guest lecture at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday. The annual report presented by Professor Abdul Majeed, Head, Basic Sciences and Humanities, provided a valuable insight into the department's growth and accomplishments.

Dr Mahipal Singh Rawat, principal, MJCET, highlighted the importance of nurturing the students’s talents and cultivating a supportive environment to empower them to make meaningful contributions to science and technology, thus paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Ravindranadh Bobbili, scientist, E, DMRL Hyderabad, delivered an informative talk on ‘Role of Machine Learning in Materials Design.’ It was an edifying and a motivational talk for the students and faculties on machine learning and materials science on the use of emerging software’s for analysing the existing data for innovative solutions in the field of materials. He further discussed the importance and applications of material systems using case studies.

The English section conducted two events, including the inter-department quiz competition ‘Quizzard’ and ‘Trash to Treasure', emphasising the importance of repurposing, upcycling, and creatively reusing materials typically disposed of in landfills. This occasion was rightly chosen to felicitate the winners. Students exhibited their creative thinking by preparing posters based on the theme. Celebrating events like Science Day can truly ignite a passion for science among students. The guest lecture provided valuable insight to the enthusiastic students in pursuing scientific knowledge and inspired them to explore the technological wonders of the world.