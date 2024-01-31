Navy radar centre in Vikarabad poses no threat: Forest Minister

Hyderabad: Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has dismissed dismissed allegations that the proposed radar station by the Indian Navy in forest area of Vikarabad district will harm people and threaten lives of animals and people.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, she dismissed allegation that radiation causes diseases like cancer as baseless. Also, the radar project will not cause any damage to nature. Hence, there is no need to evacuate the villages. The high court vacated the stay against setting up of the station paving way for the government to give clearance after due consideration of all aspects.

She said the issue has been under consideration since 2010. In August 2014, during the BRS government, a demand note was sent to the navy regarding the transfer of land.

The minister said in February 2017 another letter was written to navy indicating the change of location of the plantation along with the increased wages after several consultations, She clarified that the BRS government transferred forest lands for VLF Centre in Damagudem reserve forest of Vikarabad district to the navy on December 19, 2017, vide GO 44.

She said after financial transactions between the Centre and the BRS government regarding setting up of radar station, the process was at the final stage.

But (former) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told the Centre to give final permission only if it hands over the Bison Polo ground to the State, as it wanted to build a new Secretariat there. The BRS looted Telangana by leasing government lands to others at will for commissions. But, now it is trying to politicise the issue by misleading people.

"We should be proud that Telangana has a role in national security with the establishment of a radar centre. The first one was established in Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and has been in service for 30 years. After Tirunelveli, Vikarabad will be the venue of the second radar station. This is a matter of national security and is not related to anyone's interests. It is a pride for the State to have the second such station in the country, she added.