NBW execution leads to tracing of 12-year old ‘missing person’ case

On receipt of ‘Non Bailable Warrants’ NBW against 1. A1-Arman Alam 2. A2 - Akshay Chandra Shekar Surya Vamshi @ Yaba. 3. A4- Deepak Yadav. 4. A5- Bommakanti Pradeep Goud in Cr. No. 95/2019 U/s 395, 411 IPC of PS Karkhana, special teams were formed by Karkhana Police to execute the warrants.

On 12-08-2024, SHO Karkhana made efforts and on scrutiny about sureties, it was found that one person Baghya Raj (rowdy sheeter of Chilkalguda PS) was a surety in the case. On receiving information about warrantees’ location from this rowdy sheeter, Karkhana police proceeded to Dwarakapuri Colony, Qutbullapur and apprehended A1 & A4. On enquiry, known that A5- Bommakanti Pradeep Goud lodged in Chanchalguda Jail in Cr.No 193/2024 U/s 392 IPC of Kachiguda PS and through surrounding vagabonds near clock tower, Secunderabad A2 - Akshay Chandra Shekar Surya Vamshi @ Yaba has expired due to ill health.

All the above warrantees are vagabonds residing at footpaths near clock tower, Secunderabad. On enquiry with A1- Arman Alam he confessed of his involvement in

1. Cr.No.111/2021 U/s 120(B), 307 r/w 34 IPC of Market PS,

2. 231/2020 U/s 307 r/w 34 IPC of Tukaramgate PS,

3. Cr.No. 47/2023 U/s 307 r/w 34 IPC of Gopalapuram PS.

4. Cr.No.347/2015 U/s 392 IPC (Conviction for 2 years 5 months)

5. Cr.No.301/2019 U/s 392 IPC (Acquittal) of Begumpet PS.

He also informed that, his family is residing at Maharashtra state and revealed his real identity as “Arman Alam S/o Chiman Rao Lachayya Alam (Retd. Lance Nayak in Armuy), N/o Aheri, Gadchiroli. When he was at the age of 12 years, he left his family from Ranchi, Jharkhand State and reached Secunderabad by train after his father scolded him for his addiction to smoking. On verification with Maharashtra’s Aheri PS it was confirmed that this information was true and for last 12 years he never went to his house i.e., from 2012 to till date. With the help of Aheri Police the warrantee was identified by his father Sri. Chiman Rao Lachayya Alam as his missing son over video call. His family members then reached Karkhana Police Station to re-unite with their son.

A4: Deepak Yadav S/o Late Varun Yadav, age: 25 Years, Occ: Labour (Function Hall worker), R/o Footpath of Clock Tower, Sec’bad N/o Lodhiya Village, Pulidumar Thana, Bakha Dist, Bihar State involved in the following cases.

1. Cr No: 124/2018 U/Sec 393 IPC of Gopalpuram P.S,

2. Cr No: 174/2018 U/sec 392 IPC of Gopalpuram P.S

3. Cr No: 301/2019 U/sec 392 IPC of Begumpet PS

4. Cr No: 95/2019 U/sec 392 IPC of Karkhana PS

3) A5: Bommakanti Pradeep Goud S/o Gangadhar, age: 24 Years, Occ: Labour, C/o Footpath Near Clock Tower, Sec’bad, N/o Bheemgal (V) & (M), Nizamabad District involved in the following cases.

1. Cr.No: 92/2012 U/Sec 457,380 IPC of Sirikonda PS.

2. Cr.No: 185/2012 U/Sec 457,380 IPC of Nizambad I Twon PS.

3. Cr.No: 211/2013 U/Sec 420,379 IPC of Nizambad III Twon PS.

4. Cr.No: 498/2014 U/Sec 457,380 IPC of Ghatkesar PS.

5. Cr.No: 140/2015 U/Sec 379 IPC of GRP Secunderbad PS.

6. Cr.No: 246/2018 U/Sec 380 IPC of Gopalapuram PS.

7. Cr.No: 29/2019 U/Sec 379 IPC of Nallakunta PS.

8. Cr.No: 95/2019 U/Sec 395 IPC of Karkhana PS.

9. Cr.No: 05/2022 U/Sec 354,382 r/w 34 IPC of Gopalapuram PS.

10. Cr.No: 17/2022 U/Sec 379 IPC of Gopalapuram PS.

The Karkhana PS NBW Team (Sri. CB Ravi Kumar – SI, Sri. Ch. Ramesh Kumar – HC-3454, Sri. B. Rajesh – PC-4684 & Sri. P. Naveen Kumar – PC 30651) made all possible efforts to trace out the above accused persons under the supervision of Dr. P. Ashok Addl. DCP North Zone and Sri V. Ramakrishna, SHO Karkhana Police Station. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city has appreciated the work done by Karkhana police towards execution of NBW and reunion of missing family member after 12 years which is truly a matter of relief to the family members.

Ms. S Rashmi Perumal, IPS

Deputy. Commissioner of Police,

North Zone, Hyderabad.