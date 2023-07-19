Live
NBWL approves Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation scheme
Hyderabad: The Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation Scheme, intended to lift water from the Kaddam project, has got clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).
The Board met in New Delhi and approved the scheme and 23 other developmental works. The construction of the Lakshmipur Lift required the diversion of 3.17 hectares of forest land.
The State had given its commitment to take up compensatory afforestation and pursued the issue vigorously to quench the thirst of the people in the Khanapur area.
The board also gave its nod for 11 road widening proposals in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected areas and five Panchayati Raj roads in the Kagaznagar division of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.
