NCC Cadets of AP & TS Directorate felicitated

Secunderabad: The All India Nau Sainik Camp-2023 (AINSC-23) for NCC Boy and Girl cadets of all the States and Union Territories representing 17 Directorates was conducted from October 14-25 at INS Shivaji, Lonavala, Maharashtra. NCC Cadets from across the country participated in the camp, which aims to foster a sense of discipline, leadership, comradeship and National Integration amongst the cadets and build a healthy competitive spirit amongst them.

A team of 24 Boy Cadets and 12 Girl Cadets from all the nine groups of AP and Telangana represented the NCC Directorate and participated in various competitions such as Boat Pulling, Boat Rigging, Seamanship, Semaphore, Ship Modelling, Tent Pitching, Health and hygiene and others.

The Cadets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate performed exceedingly well and stood in overall second position.

They bagged ‘Winners’ Trophies in the Inter Directorate Shooting Championship and Health & Hygiene competition. This achievement is a proud moment for both the States and the NCC Fraternity of AP&T NCC Directorate. On the culmination of the camp, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana team reached Secunderabad on Thursday. The cadets and the support staff were welcomed to the NCC Directorate on Friday for the felicitation ceremony.

The Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (AP&T), Air Commodore V Madhusudhan Reddy congratulated the team and presented them with a token of appreciation for their exemplary performance.