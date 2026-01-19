Neglected lakes keep residents awake

Hyderabad: The residents of Moosapet have flagged a severe concern related to mosquito menace in their area due to the neglecting of two lakes by the municipal corporation officials.

The residents have been complaining of an increase in mosquito menace, which is making life miserable. They said several complaints were registered online and offline with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s entomology wing regarding the increase in mosquitoes menace and for the cleaning of lakes.

According to residents, the two lakes--Kamuni Cheruvu and Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu-- have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and sought urgent intervention from the civic authorities. They said that the GHMC is delaying the anti-larval operations and they are facing a threat with mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes are not letting us sleep during the night. We filed several complaints with GHMC and even brought them to the notice of the Kukatpally entomology wing but have not received any response. All our squealing falls on deaf ears,” rued K Srikanth, a resident.

The residents of the apartments located in the Phase I and Phase II also gave a representation to the GHMC Kukatpally zonal commissioner highlighting the worsening public health situation caused by unchecked mosquito breeding.

The residents said that nearly 18,000 residents located close to Kamuni Cheruvu and Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu and were among the worst affected due to prolonged stagnation of water and these lakes are filled with water hyacinth.

With no cleaning of lakes and anti-larval measures over several months has turned the lakes into mosquito breeding grounds. The menace is so severe that even top-floor apartments fitted with mosquito meshes are affected,” said T Satyanarayana. Another resident Shailander said, “Every effort, from using mosquito repellents to ward off mosquitoes is fetching no result. Also, with the poor sanitation, the mosquitoes make us pay through the nose every day.”

Residents said with the increase in the mosquito menace, the residents, especially children and senior citizens are suffering from viral diseases, disrupting normal life. The residents urged the municipal corporation to immediately clear the water hyacinth from both lakes, carry out regular fogging in surrounding residential areas.