NEP to upskill students

Hyderabad: The National Education Policy is set to bring revolutionary changes in the Indian Education System. All that is required is to trigger a discussion on what the NEP has in store for the students from primary to post graduation level and how to convert the present system of cut paste technology to get a sheet of paper called degree without acquiring appropriate skills to make them student centric, creative centric, innovation centric and research centric.

This was what the eminent participants who represented various sectors like education, industry, skill development, universities and educational institutions said on the first day of the two-day Conference on NEP organised by The Hans Indiaat Shilpakalavedika.

The speakers felt that it was great initiative on the part of The Hans India. Though the Government of India had approved the policy, many have not even gone through the document. This Conference, they said, would now generate interest among all, especially among students. In fact, one of the panellists even admitted that he had gone through the NEP policy document only after he was invited to be a panellist for the day one session on Implementation of the Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship. They felt that this was the first of its kind Conference and felt that the debate that had begun today should be taken to its logical conclusion.

NEP provides quality, affordability, flexibility and extra-curricular activities but it should also emphasise on developing the art of critical thinking. They however cautioned the students that one should not expect wonders overnight. It would take time for the policy to start giving results. They also felt that students must make best use of social media to exchange views on NEP and share with each other on how it would impact their lives. Prominent among those who participated in the Conference were Prof Dheeraj P Sharma, Director of Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, Dr Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE, K Krishna Saagar Rao, Strategist and Author, Dr S Glory, Director-General of Ni-MSME, Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH.