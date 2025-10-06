Netizens’ outburst over harassment of US couple near iconic Charminar

Hyderabad: A United States couple, in a recent video shared on the social media, has alleged that they faced sexual harassment near the historic Charminar.

A video featuring a group of young men verbally harassing a foreign woman tourist has sparked outrage online, leading to intervention from the Hyderabad City Police. The incident took place on October 2.

A video was shared by SidhuuJ on X, which was originally posted by a vlogger Jaystreazy on social media platforms. In a viral video, a group of youngsters are using inappropriate words to the foreign women.

In the 24-second video in a group, one of the men is heard shouting a racial and sexual slur. Later the foreign man, confronting them is heard cautioning, saying, “You should be careful about what you say because people can hear.”

This video was shared by SidhuuJ and expressed a deep concern over the act. He wrote, “It is truly concerning to witness such incidents. What is happening with the jurisdiction & within the Charminar police limits? Tourists visiting India, especially Hyderabad should experience our culture, hospitality & respect. The use of inappropriate language toward a foreign woman is unacceptable.”

Responding to the post within minutes, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar tagged the Hyderabad City Police who later posted “Sir, the matter has been brought to the notice of SHO Charminar, and necessary action is being initiated accordingly.”

Authorities said the matter has been escalated to the local police for further investigation. Officials are currently trying to identify those involved to ensure accountability.