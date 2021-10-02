Never diverted Central funds, KCR reiterates in Assembly

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations levelled by the Opposition parties over the utilisation of Central funds, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday reiterated that the Panchayat funds were never diverted. Taking strong objection to the charges made by the Congress members, he asserted that those allegations "are baseless and not true".

The CM attended the Assembly session on Friday and gave clarification on the Central funds. During the Question Hour, Congress members Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu and Seethakka raised questions over the distribution of Panchayat Raj funds and a host of problems faced by Sarpanches due to inadequate funds.





Highlight: Getting Panchayat funds is the constitutional right of the State, but not at the mercy of the Centre. In the last 10 years, the Congress government had spent on an average `4 on every person, while the TRS government is spending `650 — K Chandrashekar Rao

Interrupting Bhatti, the Chief Minister said the Congress allegations against the government of diverting the Panchayat funds were 'baseless'. He suggested to them not to speak inappropriately in the Assembly with false data. He claimed that the government made the Sarpanches proud across the country by transforming villages.

"We had witnessed many incidents in rural areas where people died due to drinking contaminated water. By providing safe drinking water to every household in villages, we have addressed the issue," he said, clarifying that the government had never promised to give incentive to unanimously-elected panchayats and it was not even mentioned in the Act.

Recalling that the salaries were stopped to MLAs during the Covid crisis, the CM claimed that funds were released to Panchayats on time. "Getting Panchayat funds is the constitutional right of the State, but not at the mercy of the Centre.

In the last 10 years, the Congress government had spent on an average Rs 4 on every person, while the TRS government is spending Rs 650," he claimed. "During the previous governments, many panchayats have been dissolved. There are also many debts from the previous governments," the CM stated.

Pointing out that no one was suppressing anyone in the House, KCR invited the Opposition parties to speak well, claiming that the Treasury Benches would also speak well.