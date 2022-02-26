New Bolarum residents vexed over GHMC laxity, stage protest

Secunderabad: The residents of the New Bolarum colonies staged a protest on Friday against the unhygienic conditions prevailing in the colonies due to sewage overflow. Protestors alleged that despite repeated complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), their problem is not been solved. Locals pointed out that almost all the colonies of Bolarum that include ARK Homes, VB City, Lakshmamma Enclave, Blue Birds colony, Dew Drops colony has turned into a cesspool due to sewage overflow and damaged internal roads. For the past two years, the locals are suffering from these issues. The colony's foremost need is an underground drainage pipeline. Member of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association said, "For the past two years, we have been requesting the GHMC officials regarding laying sewer outlet but they are only giving us false promises. One main problem is that whenever we complain to the officials, they ask us to complain to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB). The officials are just passing the issues from one department to another and no action is been taken."

President of Lakshmamma Enclave, V Vamshi said, "Many times we have requested the concerned officials to lay a box drain but they have ignored our request. We have complained to the concerned officials regarding this issue but no permanent solution has been provided. Vexed with the long perennial issue we have staged a protest to wake up the officials."

A resident of Bolarum, S Venkat said that, "Whenever we complain they only come and the clean the area, but no permanent solution is provided. They always assure us that the area would be decentralised, but no permanent solution is provided. Due to this groundwater is getting contaminated and foul smell emanating from sewage is unbearable which has become a nightmare for the locals."