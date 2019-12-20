Trending :
New head appointed for NPRD TS wing

Gundu Ravi, a PhD scholar from Hyderabad Central University, was appointed as state president of NPRD (National platform for Rights of The Disabled)...

Himayatnagar: Gundu Ravi, a PhD scholar from Hyderabad Central University, was appointed as state president of NPRD (National platform for Rights of The Disabled) India.

He was given appointment letter by NPRD India national advisor Thudum Rajender and NPRD India national president Mohammad Munna here on Thursday. NPRD India is a national platform which fights for the protection of rights of disabled.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Munna appealed to the vice-chancellors of universities to ensure that 5% reservation is implemented in allocation of seats for PhD course to disabled students. NPRD India's state leaders RajjiPaidi and Y Shekhar were also present on the occasion.

