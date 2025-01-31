New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds

A new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be built at Goshamahal, with the foundation stone to be laid by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

The hospital will cover 32 lakh square feet and have 2,000 beds, with 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, as well as a dedicated transplant theatre and facilities for robotic surgery.

The new hospital development will include modern systems for laundry, waste management, and water treatment. It will also expand its Medical Education and Training wing, adding 30 departments, with 8 new super-specialty areas. The hospital will have an academic block that includes nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges. Parking will be available on three levels.

To reduce traffic congestion, the roads around the police stadium and hospital will be redesigned. This will include underpasses and signal-free junctions, as well as helipads for transporting emergency patients and organs.

The hospital will be built on 26 acres of land, while the Police Department will develop an 11-acre campus nearby for its use.

Osmania Hospital was originally founded in 1866 as Afzalgunj Hospital and became Osmania Hospital in 1919. It has been serving thousands of patients daily and performing hundreds of surgeries ever since.