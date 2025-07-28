New study reveals rich bird diversity in State

Hyderabad: Ina significant contribution to Indian ornithology, a newly published research paper by Prof. Chelmala Srinivasulu from Osmania University and Sriram Reddy from Hyderabad Birding Pals has thoroughly documented 452 species of birds across Telangana. This research represents one of the most comprehensive avifaunal checklists ever compiled for the state.

Published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on Saturday, the study provides critical insights into Telangana’s bird diversity, including rare sightings and first records for India, such as the Spur-winged Lapwing. It also emphasizes the presence of globally threatened species like the Critically Endangered Indian Vulture and the Lesser Florican, highlighting the region’s significance for bird conservation.

“Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health,” said Prof. Srinivasulu, a leading wildlife biologist at Osmania University. “Our work not only corrects outdated records but also showcases Telangana’s hidden biodiversity-rich areas—from wetlands to forests and from grasslands to urban lakes.”

Co-author and citizen scientist Sriram Reddy added, “This checklist is not just for scientists. It is for every nature lover, student, and amateur birder. We invite people from all walks of life to embrace birdwatching—not just as a hobby, but as a meaningful connection to our natural heritage.”

The paper is the culmination of decades of field observations, historic record reviews, and data contributed by the community. The authors acknowledge the vital role played by amateur birders, researchers, and platforms such as eBird and iNaturalist.

“We urge citizens to appreciate and protect the birds around them. Policymakers need to collaborate with researchers and experts to prioritize habitat identification and conservation. Our bird diversity and populations are declining due to various direct and indirect threats, making it imperative to nurture a new generation of bird lovers,” added Prof. Srinivasulu.

“It is a highly dedicated piece of work that reflects the passion and years of observation by two committed birders,” said Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University. “The university community greatly appreciates the outcome of this research,” he added.

Birdwatching isn’t just about observing birds—it’s about experiencing the world through a lens of curiosity and care.