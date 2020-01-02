Newly elected office-bearers take oath at Sundariah Vignana Kendram

Bagh Lingampally: Swearing in ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the state committee of Sri Chathada Srivaishnava Association was held here at Sundariah Vignana Kendram on Wednesday.

Ashwapuram Venumadhav was elected as president, Thirunagari Venkatramana as general secretary, T Krishna Swamy as treasurer, Tulasi Satyanarayana and Nirmala Manohar as vice presidents, Dasyam Venkatakrishna as executive secretary, T Venkateshwar Rao as publicity secretary, T Narender as matrimonial services secretary, Rajitha, Shobha and Vijaya as women secretaries, Thaduri Venkateshwar Rao as cultural secretary and Praveen Kumar as youth secretary.

Konda Venu Murthy, who conducted the elections, administered oath to the elected members. After the swearing in ceremony, the newly elected members were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, the new president Ashwapuram Venumadhav said that he would strive for welfare of the community. He promised to build new community building in the land allocated by the government with the cooperation of community members. He urged the state government to take necessary measures to protect culture and traditions of Srivaishnavas in the state.

Ad hoc committee members Arjun, cine director Sai Venkat, Ravi Kumar, Narsimha Swamy, Dharmapuri Srinivas, Gajavelli Satyanarayana and others attended the programme.