Newspaper artists, librarians meet in city, seek recognition

Hyderabad: Artists, scanning operators, and librarians working in various newspapers and news organizations across Hyderabad held a meeting at Basheerbagh Press Club under the guidance of TUWJ President Virahat Ali.

In the meeting, the artists, scanning operators, and librarians voiced their concerns to Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy and put forward their request for benefits from welfare schemes and house sites.

Among other requests, the employees working in various newspaper organizations in the city emphasized the importance of their roles in the publication of newspapers and sought recognition for their contributions in the form of welfare schemes and benefits on par with working journalists.

TUWJ President Virahat Ali and former TUWJ President T. Koti Reddy supported their cause and stated that all artists, librarians, and scanning operators are integral parts of newsrooms and play a crucial role in the production of newspapers.

The employees of various departments, headed by B. Shravan Kumar and Bhanu Prasad Singeetham, submitted a representation to K. Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking at the meeting, Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy assured that as working journalists, all artists, scanning operators, and librarians will benefit from all the welfare schemes that they are eligible for.