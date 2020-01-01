NI-MSME plants 1,200 saplings on New Year

Yousufguda: The Director General of National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), D Chandra Sekhar launched a green initiative to plant 1,200 saplings on the premises on Wednesday. The employees kicked off their New Year by participating in mass plantation drive to make their institution a 'Green campus'.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General shared his vision to make NI-MSME self-sufficient and independent. He also emphasised the importance of the sense of belongingness towards the institute which would enhance everybody's performance resulting in betterment of the institute. He called for a collective effort of all employees to take the institute to greater heights and to meet all set targets for the New Year.

On behalf of the employees, Sai Kiran, General Secretary of the Employees Union assured complete support and dedicated workmanship of the employees to the Director General and all Directors to make NI-MSME big in the area of entrepreneurship training.

Director Academics Dr Ashwani Goel, Director Marketing Sandeep Bhatnagar, Admin-in-charge Dr Dibyendu Choudhury and faculty members spoke on the occasion, wishing all a happy and prosperous New Year 2020.