Night curfew likely to be extended

Hyderabad: The State Government is likely to extend the night curfew by at least another 15 days as doctors, experts and scientists predict that corona virus cases may reach its peak by mid-May. A decision would be taken by a high-level meeting which would be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the next couple of days. The present orders on night curfew are valid only till April 30. According to sources, the Health department has submitted a report to the State Government on the number of active cases, number of deaths and the number of cases recovered. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali reviewed the situation with top police officials based on the report of the Health department.

The Home department will submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister by Thursday.



The high-level meeting, sources said, will also come up with an action plan for vaccination of all those who are 18 years of age and above. Statistics reveal that so far only about 2 percent of the total population got vaccinated and there was a need to speed up the programme.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who is recovering from Covid-19, tested negative in the antigen test. According to doctors attending on him the RT-PCR test report would be available only on Thursday based on which he would decide whether to hold a virtual meeting or physically participate in the meeting.