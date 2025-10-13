Niloufer Hospital honours activist for 'saving countless lives'

Hyderabad: Niloufer Government Hospital for Women & Children presented the Award of Excellence and the Best NGO Partner Award to Asif Hussain Sohail, Founder of Sakina Foundation, in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian efforts. The award was given for organising blood donation camps and donating thousands of units of blood free of cost to underprivileged children and women.

The award was presented by Dr Vijay Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, who praised Asif Sohail for "saving countless lives through regular blood donation camps" and his consistent, selfless support to the hospital.

Asif Sohail shared that over the years, Sakina Foundation has conducted more than 120 blood donation drives, contributing over 20,000 units of blood for children aged 0–13 years and women. This support aids critical surgeries, pregnant women, thalassaemia patients, and plasma requirements across various government hospitals.

Dr Vijay Kumar also commended Asif Sohail’s personal involvement and generosity, noting that his support extends beyond blood donation to various hospital needs. “There are very few who truly live for others, and Asif Sohail is one among them,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Asif Sohail dedicated the award to the donors, his entire Sakina team, partners, and volunteers, as well as his 13-year-old son Ali and his daughters, who coordinated the camps. He pledged to continue supporting Niloufer Hospital’s noble mission and blood donation camps.

Amazon was also recognised for its continued partnership with Sakina Foundation and Niloufer Hospital in organising blood donation camps, with Ms Priya from Amazon receiving an award and appreciation. Special thanks were also extended to the blood bank team Narender, Rama Lakshmi, and everyone who supports these initiatives.