NIMSME gets ‘Utkrisht’ 3-star rating

Hyderabad: The National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME), Hyderabad, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training (NABET) in recognition of its excellent services in the promotion and development of MSMEs.

According to a NIMSME release on Wednesday, the assessment was based on inspecting all standard operating procedures and methodologies followed by the institute at different levels. The team from the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), NABET, and Quality Control of India conducted the on-site assessment. It was awarded the certificate of accreditation with the grading of "Utkrisht," a three-star rating.

The NIMSME is an institute under the aegis of the Union Ministry of MSME, playing a major role in the field of entrepreneurship and skill development by providing a pro-business environment to foster the progress of MSMEs towards success and prosperity. Its intellectual activities are pursued by four schools of excellence: the School of Enterprise Development (SED), the School of Enterprise Management (SEM), the School of Entrepreneurship and Extension (SEE), and the School of Enterprise Information and Communication (SEIC).

Set up in 1962, NIMSME has made valuable contributions by creating an impressive record of achievements beyond the Indian shores, enabling other developing countries to get the benefit of its facilities and expertise. The institute is associated with prestigious world bodies such as UNIDO, UNDP, DCAC, UNESCO, ILO, CFTC, UNICEF, AARDO, and GIZ.

The NIMSME has established theme-based centres of excellence—the National Resource Centre for Cluster Development (NRCD)—to help MSMEs through the cluster development approach. The NRCD has intervened in the development of more than 150 clusters. The institute recently established two new centres of excellence: FinRISE (Financial Research and Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises) and the Biochar Unit.

The institute has trained 5,71,068 participants by organising 16,902 programmes for officials from various ministries of the Government of India and State governments. It has imparted skill training to 1,85,224 educated unemployed youth by conducting 6,139 entrepreneurship and skill development programmes (ESDPs).

The institute has been implementing the ITEC scheme of the Ministry of External Affairs since 1967 and has trained 11,019 international executives representing 145 developing countries. It has also completed more than 959 research and consultancy projects.