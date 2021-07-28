Nirmaan to set up modern medical facility in Ranga Reddy district

Rajendranagar: As part of the mission to upgrade the medical facilities in government hospitals by providing required medical equipment for better treatment, the NIRMAAN– an NGO working to promote educational standards and infrastructure in government-run schools, has planned to set up an state-of-the-art ICU in Ranga Reddy district soon.

After setting up 10-bedded ICU at Government District Hospital, Narayanpet only last month, the organisation is now contemplating to establish a similar one in Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital, Rangareddy district.

Established in the year 2005 the NGO is working on upgrading the educational standards in the schools running under the government's supervision. Besides routine social activities for marginalised sections of the society for almost 16 years and timely support to people affected by natural calamities like flood and pandemics, the NGO also has a plan to boost the therapeutic treatment facilities in government hospitals where most of the poor and middle class families approach to get treatment for seasonal and chronic ailments.

Led by its CEO Mayur Patnala, this NGO has a presence in eight States such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamilnadu and Telangana. "With the support of our corporate partners and HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association), the NGO is envisaged to reach the people in need of a help to survive and sustain to synergize the society as a whole," informed Mayur Patnala.

"We have planned to set up 10-bedded ICUs each in all the 33 districts of the Telangana State with estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh for each unit. Every facility would have ventilators, consecrators, oxygen cylinders and beds with monitors to amplify the scope of therapeutic treatment in that particular hospital.

Though we have already established one such ICU at Narayanpet in June this year, the organisation has now decided to extend the same facility in Rangareddy district soon," informed M A Waheed IFS (Retd.), former Vice Chairman and Managing Director Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC), who is presently working as a Mission Director for 'Nirmaan.'

"We will set up ICUs in every district headquarter as per the framework and the strategies chalked out during the board directors' meeting. The pandemic leaves behind a lesson for all of us and a message to the society as a whole that we need to put our shoulders to the wheel for a better society," he asserted.