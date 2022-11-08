Nizam College UG women students fume over non-accommodation in hostel

Hyderabad: Students of Nizam College on Monday staged a silent protest in front of college premises demanding accommodation for the undergraduate women students at the newly constructed women's hostel.

The protesters pointed out that in March abulding for women students was inaugurated but till date the college management has not given a nod for accommodating UG women students in the hostel. Around 500 students who needs accommodation in college hostel are forced to in private hostels and pay heavy rents.

Sravani, a first-year degree student of Nizam College said,"We are vexed of submitting representations and requesting the concerned authorities of the college for accommodating UG women but despite of allotting the hostel to us to us recently they have taken the decision to accommodate PG students in the hostel. We donot know why the college officials are not accommodating UG students in the hostel."

Priya, a second-year degree student of Nizam College, said "we are forced to stay in private hostels and pay high rents as the concerned authorities of the college are not giving us accommodation in the women's hostel. We have been requesting the officials from the past seven days but all fell in deaf years. We will be holding a silent protest until we get accommodation in the hostel."

"To our surprise the hostel is been allotted to PG students even after majority of the UG students travel from long distances who come from far distance. We have given many representation to the college management and also held massive protests but the authorities seems to be least bothered. We will keep holding protests until the college authorities give us clarity on whether they are going to accommodate UG students in the college hostel or not," said Navya, another second-year degree student.