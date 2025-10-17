Nizam Heirs Seek Justice, Protection

In an emotional appeal, the Asaf Jahi royal family — led by H.H. Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, the IXth Nizam — has urged the Supreme Court to protect their ancestral Kancha Gachibowli lands (Survey Nos. 25 & 26, 2,725 acres) from alleged State encroachment. Citing historical and legal ownership records, the heirs emphasized that the land, part of H.E.H. The Nizam VII’s private estate, symbolizes Hyderabad’s heritage. “This is not about wealth but justice and history,” said Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, calling for constitutional protection under Article 300A.