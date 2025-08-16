NMDC pays tribute to Op Sindoor, vows to build ‘Naya Bharat’

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, commemorated the nation’s 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, reflecting the theme ‘Naya Bharat’ at its Head Office in Hyderabad and other mining units across India. This year’s celebrations paid tribute to Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s growing self reliance.

Amitava Mukherjee CMD, NMDC unfurled the national flag at the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad in the presence of functional directors. The event was graced by Vinay Kumar Director (Technical), Joydeep Dasgupta, Director (Production), Priyadarshini Gaddam Director (HR) along with employees and their family members.

In his address to the gathering, Mukherjee said, “This Independence Day is steeped in valour, for this year our freedom was not just commemorated, it was fiercely protected. NMDC is a vehicle for the vision of India. Every tonne of ore we mine, every coil of steel we produce, and every decision we take as an organisation carries the weight of national trust. We are firmly targeting 55 million tonnes in FY26 by reaching this milestone, we can stay on course for our 100 million tonnes goal by 2030. For NSL, August 2025 has been a landmark month of milestones - 11,205 tonnes of hot metal produced in a single day, Rs. 25.7 crore profit after tax reported in Q1 FY26, and the successful rollout of 1.2 mm thick hot rolled coil. NSL has inherited this deep sense of responsibility to the people and the planet from NMDC.”