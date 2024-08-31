No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge

Hyderabad:BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday urged Congress party President, Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure that Telangana does not become another ‘Bulldozer Raj’ under the Congress rule.

He expressed grave concern over the actions of the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of violating the law and rendering the poor homeless by demolishing their homes without due legal process.

KTR reminded Kharge of his own statements, in which he condemned the demolition of homes and the rendering of families homeless in other States as both inhumane and unjust. KTR questioned whether Kharge supports the Telangana Congress government's actions in Telangana, where similar atrocities are now being committed. In a recent tweet, KTR brought to Kharge's attention the demolition of 75 houses belonging to the poor in Mahbubnagar town, which took place at 3 am without any prior notices. He highlighted that out of these 75 destitute families, 25 were physically disabled. KTR emphasised that law without due process is not law but a modern-day civilisational abomination.

Rao questioned the Congress leadership, asking how they can justify demolishing the homes of poor families, many of whom have been residing in them for 20 to 40 years, without issuing any notices. KTR urged Kharge to advise the Congress government in Telangana not to let the State become another Bulldozer Raj.