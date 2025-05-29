No delay in textbook supply to sarkari school students in TG

Hyderabad: For the upcoming academic year, there will be no delay in textbooks, especially for government school students. The Government Textbook Press, a wing of the School Education Department, Telangana, has already dispatched 90 per cent of the free component textbooks to district points across the State.

Stressing on the early arrival of textbooks, Ch Ramana Kumar, director, Telangana Government Text Book Press said, “For the past two academic years, students faced a lot of difficulty due to the non-availability of textbooks but this year in advance textbooks are printed. We have already dispatched 90 per cent of the total free component textbooks to districts points and rest of the textbooks will be dispatched in the first week of June and before June 5, almost all schools will get all the textbooks. For the past two years, with the introduction of English medium, bilingual textbooks were printed for Classes I to VIII; Class IX was added the previous year, and even Class X was added last year. As the number of pages goes up due to bilingual languages, textbooks are being provided to students in two phases: summative I and summative II.”

“A total of 1.40 crore free component textbooks are required for approximately 28,77,675 students of government-run institutions for the academic year 2024-25, out of which 1.26 lakh have been distributed to the district and also books are available in the market. Similarly, like last year, the thickness of paper has been reduced from 90 grams per square meter (GSM) to 70 GSM. Similarly, the thickness of the cover page of each textbook has been brought down from 250 GSM to 200 GSM, for instance, class I English medium textbooks will weigh 1.408 kgs, which is 583 grams less than the textbook paper that weighed in 2023,” he added.