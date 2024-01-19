No entry for heavy vehicles during peak & wee hours

Hyderabad : Following the day-to-day increase in traffic congestion in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits, the traffic police imposed restrictions for the smooth flow of traffic.

The police imposed no entry of heavy vehicles during the prohibited timings in the morning and evening hours on the roads.

On Thursday, the Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao, along with P Sreenivasa Reddy, ADCP Madhapur Traffic, and C Venu Gopal Reddy, ADCP Medchal Traffic, held a meeting and announced the regulations in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

The traffic DCP said, "Heavy vehicles and medium motor vehicles, including DCMs, water tankers, RMCs, JCBs, and tractors, are prohibited on the roads from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. Also, construction and demolition (C&D) vehicles are prohibited on roads from 6 am to 10:30 pm,” said Srinivas, traffic DCP.

All heavy goods and slow-moving vehicles are prohibited on all flyovers in Cyberabad. “Any heavy vehicles plying during prohibited hours will be fined for the first time as per relevant sections of the MV Act, and for the second time, the vehicles will be seized and handed over to the RTA,” added the DCP. He said that most of the establishments, including multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other business establishments, are allowing their customers to park on the roads, which is creating an obstruction to the free flow of traffic. “If such parking is found on the roads, action will be initiated as per the provisions of the law.”

Srinivas said that there are 55 pelican signals under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Pedestrians should use footpaths, pedestrian signals, pedestrian crossings, or foot over bridges to avoid accidents.

He also warned that auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers, and other transport vehicle drivers plying within Cyberabad should wear a uniform.

The traffic officer said the officials are conducting awareness programmes for school/college students, auto drivers, transport vehicle drivers, and RTC drivers to follow traffic rules strictly. If the vehicle is driven on the wrong route and causes an accident, it will be punishable under Section 304 (II) IPC. Also, action will be taken against the traders encroaching on the footpath.