No let-up in ops as HYDRA bulldozes illegal structures near Ramnagar nala

Hyderabad: In its ongoing efforts to protect water bodies and nalas in and around Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Friday pulled down unauthorised structures near a nala in Manemma Galli, Ramnagar, under the Adikmet division. The agency initiated action against officials who granted construction permits within the full tank levels (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes.

During the surprise visit on Wednesday of HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath to the Musheerabad constituency, it was observed that the road had become narrow due to encroachment of the nala. The issue was brought to his attention by the locals. As a result, the concerned authorities took immediate action to address the problem.

Women and others expressed concern about flooding in their houses whenever it rains, causing significant problems for them. In response, Ranganath directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Town Planning, and Revenue officials to investigate those responsible for building on the road and to examine the related land documents.

Ranganath said after receiving a complaint about the encroachment of a public road at Manemma Galli, a joint inspection was carried out by HYDRA, the Deputy City Planner of Musheerabad Circle, GHMC, and Revenue officials in survey no 20 and 21, ward 155, block A of Zamistanpur village.

“The inspection revealed that the boundaries were in accordance with the Revenue records. However, it was found that some unauthorised constructions, including temporary structures of a toddy compound and a ground + two building, had been built without permission from the competent authority. As a result, HYDRA took action to demolish the unauthorised structures in survey no 20 and 21,” said Ranganath.

The encroachments caused blockages in the drainage system, resulting in a lack of connectivity to the main line. Consequently, residents in the area are experiencing inconvenience due to frequent drainage overflow, despite having approval for nala construction. Meanwhile, HYDRA is acting against officials who granted construction permits within the FTL and buffer zones of lakes. Ranganath filed a complaint with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty regarding this.

The role of the Revenue Department, GHMC, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is being investigated as part of the HYDRA inquiry. The investigation was initiated in response to unauthorised constructions in Nizampet and Chandanagar.