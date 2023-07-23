No loss of life or property due to incessant rains in Hyd

Hyderabad: No loss of life or property is reported in Hyderabad due to incessant rains, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The Minister on Saturday visited the Hussain Sagar Lake, which received water in its full tank capacity due to the incessant rainsand inspected the discharge of water into the downstream. On the occasion, he appreciated the GHMC Monsoon Emergency and DRF teams for discharging duties effectively and taking all precautionary measures.

He said a total of 428 emergency teams are working 24 hours to avoid inconvenience to the people in the GHMC limits in the wake of incessant rains and in addition to this, the control rooms at GHMC head office and EVDM Buddha Bhavan have been set up to redress grievances for 24 hours. Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other officials accompanied the Minister during the visit.