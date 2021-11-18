No need to deploy CISF at project sites; Telangana state to GRMB

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday said that there was no need for deploying the CISF personnel at the irrigation project sites, as there were no common projects which cater to both States. In a sub-committee meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the government has urged the Centre not to have the CISF personnel at the project sites as this would be an additional burden on the State exchequer. The meeting was attended by OSD to CM Sridhar Rao Deshpande, SE Inter-state Koteshwer Rao, and EE Inter-state Subramanya Prasad.

The officials said, "we primarily protest the preparation/handing over note of GLIS intake pump house at Gangaram and Geesukonda Cross Regulator on the Kakatiya Canal as GRMB representatives visited the sites without involving the sub-committee members." The officials said that they had not received orders from government projects of TS, other than Peddavagu Medium Irrigation Project, for sharing of information under clauses 1(i), 1(j), 1(k) of the gazette notification, such as sanctioned posts, plants. machinery, equipment, office premises, furniture, vehicles, DPRs, records maintained since inception.

"We will take action as per the directions of the government in the matter; we will not give any commitment on the handing over note," said an official.

He said as per clause 4 of GWDT award States are at liberty to transfer any part of their share to any other basin. The GLIS and SRSP were sanctioned and grounded by the combined State of Andhra Pradesh. That time the government had no objection for the transfer of water from the Godavari Basin to supply irrigation water to areas in the Krishna Basin.

Now, after bifurcation, AP was objecting to this transfer which was not acceptable to TS and was against the GWDT award. "We have requested the chair to give sufficient time to study the handing over note. We will discuss with the Secretary, ENC gen and project engineers so as to assess the correctness of the report. The chair agreed to defer the discussion to the next meeting and asked CEs of both States to finalise the next date," the official said.