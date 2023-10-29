No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt ‘failures’: KTR

Hyderabad : Hitting back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s invitation to witness implementation of poll promises in his state, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said there was no need to go there to see their "failures".

In a message posted on his “X”, Rama Rao slammed Shivakumar saying he came to seek votes in Telangana for his party, leaving the people of Karnataka in a lurch.

“There is no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see your failures. The farmers who have been betrayed by you (Karnataka Government) are coming here and narrating the injustice done by you. The farmers are forewarning Telangana people about the danger posed by Congress,” he said in the message.