No PM would match to Jawaharlal Nehru, asserts VH

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said no Prime Minister of the country would be a match to the first Prime Minister of the country and their party leader Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said there was not even a company that manufactured a needle in the country when Nehru became the first Prime Minister and added that the manufacturing of various goods took place only after Nehru became the Prime Minister.

Speaking to media persons, VH targeted BJP leaders and said that the people of the country were hating the comments made by the saffron party leaders in the recent times.

Referring to the statements of the BJP leaders that they would change the flag of the country, he asked them from where they got the powers to change the National Flag.

He made it clear that scores of leaders, including the leaders of the Congress party scarified their lives for the freedom of the country. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VH alleged that not a single promise made by Modi had been fulfilled so far.