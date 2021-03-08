No Proper Surveillance : Hooliganism on rise in Suleman Nagar

Rajendranagar: In the absence of regular cordon and search operations and a fragile grip over unsocial elements in the Rajendranagar area, hooligans are fostering a climate of fear among citizens by unleashing violence on them frequently, purportedly under the influence of narcotics.

In a terrifying incident on Sunday, a group of few unsocial elements unleashed a pre-dawn terror on citizens by attacking their doors and vehicles parked outside causing substantial damage to public properties.

While narrating the horrific accounts of the incident that took place around 4 am, Farzana Begum, a petrified woman aged 45, said "a group of hooligans – allegedly led by a local goon KhooniGhouse, who was holding a dagger, attacked our houses and vehicles parked outside. They even attacked one of my sons, Ahmed."

"They were around four carrying weapons. They attacked several houses in the street. The incident left the doors of our houses broken and vehicles completely damaged, but luckily no one was hurt," informed Farzana, a resident of Wadi-e-Mahmood, Suleman Nagar.

"We were in beds and heard squealing outside only to know later that a few people had attacked houses and ransacked several vehicles parked outside the dwellings. We were taken aback with the pre-dawn incident and are completely blank over people resorting to such hooliganism.

The police should take stern action against these goons creating a climate of fear among peaceful citizens. We hope the police will take this issue seriously and ensure our safety from this sort of hooliganism," said Mohammed Yaseen, another resident.

"Suleman Nagar, an area abutting Hassan Nagar, is known for cases like substance abuse, illegal gambling and organised crime. Also, it is a safe abode for groups of goons who always want to infuse panic among residents.

Ironically, the police are well acquainted with the volatile state of affair in this area. To instil confidence and allay fear of unsocial elements among residents, the police should take appropriate measures to check all sorts of crime in the area," said Mohammed Zaheeruddin, a social activist.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Ghouse, again created a flutter in the afternoon by attacking a person accusing him of informing the morning incident to media persons. However, the victim managed to escape the mighty hands of the accused.

When contacted, CI of Rajendranagar K Kanakaiah said: We have constituted three teams to nab the culprit who is still at large. We have already rekindled the surveillance in the area and will nab the accused soon."