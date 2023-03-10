No reason for Centre to target Kalvakuntla's family: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted here on Thursday that the Kalvakuntla family 'is paying for their crimes and there is no reason for the Centre to target them.

Addressing the media in Delhi, he said "representatives of the Kalvakuntla's family are holding press conferences and trying to paint themselves as victims. Their behaviour reminds everyone of the saying 'UltaChor Kotwal Ko Daante'."

Taking strong exception to MLC K Kavitha linking the ED summons to her in the Delhi liquor scam to people and TS society, Reddy asked, "did citizens of Telangana tell you to make money illegally by involving yourself in a liquor scam? Why are you linking your illegal business to Telangana society? You have done illegal business. As the CM's daughter you have tarnished the image of Telangana by doing illegal business in the heart of Delhi. These actions have dishonoured Telangana society and have led to a loss of reputation"

The minister also took exception to 'hypocrisy' of the KCR government on the Women's Reservation Bill. He asked, have you convinced your ally, Majlis Party? Your allies like the RJD and Samajwadi Party have blocked the Bill." Referring, to that, in March 2010, when the Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha the Samajwadi Party leadership stated on record that if passed in its present format, it would provoke young men to whistle in Parliament. In 2012 a SP leader said rural women will not benefit from the Bill because they are not as attractive as those from affluent class

Reddy said knowing that they are going to be arrested in the liquor scam, the Kalvakuntla's family started a new ruse of Women's Reservation. "This is just plain drama for the sake of sympathy. Do you have the right to talk about women when you have not sent a single woman to the Rajya Sabha? How many people were given a chance in the Legislative Council?"

The Minister also took exception to the preferential treatment that Kavitha was demanding being the CM's daughter. "On top of this she is talking about things like ED organising a video conference from her house. Will there be one law for CM's children and another for common people in this country? If you are righteous, if you are not doing illegal business then why are you nervous? Why did you destroy cell phones worth lakhs? The Centre and PM Modi have no interest in targeting innocent people. You did illegal business. If you are being investigated, how is it Modi's fault?"

Reddy claimed that the Kalvakuntla family was facing opposition in Telangana society which wanted the end the family rule. Just because you are doing a dharna to garner sympathy, the BJP government will not stop action against corruption, he pointed out.

He said as the CM's son is also exposed, they are spreading lies against the BJP and the Centre. The minister stated that they are criticising the BJP because they don't know what to do when people are opposing the family's corrupt rule.