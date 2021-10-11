No takers for CSIR-developed air sanitisation devices in varsities

Hyderabad: The government and private universities and higher education engineering institutions in two Telugu States found no takers for installing air-sanitisation devices based on Ultra-Violet C brand irradiation.



Recently the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) asked approved universities, deemed to be universities, institutions, to install the systems to prevent cross-infection and spreading of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The AICTE in a circular asked heads of varsities/colleges that the devices were developed by the constituting laboratories of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The main objective of developing the devices during the pandemic was part of deploying possible solutions and interventions.

This mode of virus dispersal has been confirmed by major agencies, including WHO, REHVA, ASH RAE. The same is also verified by careful studies worldwide, including the CSIR laboratories.

The aerosol, air-borne route of transmission of the SARS-COV-2 virus is now considered the most likely cause for the spread of infection.

Following this, the CSIR constituent laboratories, like the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Central Building Research Institute (CBRT) and Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech) have developed the air-sanitisation devices based on Ultra - Violet C band irradiation.

These systems have also been validated for viricidal doses as well as safety certified. The CSIR developed technology has now been transferred to over 31 companies for installing them in various buildings and AC buses.

"When the devices are extensively installed in community spaces, like schools and colleges, they have the potential to reduce cross infections and restore the students' confidence in academic places.

The devices of Induct VC-C Technology for Air Ducts of HVAC systems. They can be installed in auditoriums, buildings, AC buses. Also, the 'Circulating air flow Purelevator Technology' for lifts, toilets, washrooms, besides, 'Standalone Air-circulation technology for rooms, have been prescribed for installation.

However, sources in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University at Hyderabad and Kakinada said they were yet to go through the same. Besides, since there is an expenditure component involved, the university might need to take approval from authorities before taking a final decision.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior JNTU-H official said, currently, the affiliated institutions of the university were asked to implement the Covid guidelines issued by the State government during physical reopening of the institutions.