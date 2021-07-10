Nonagenarian patient undergoes advanced endoscopic procedure

Hyderabad: Despite complex medical conditions, a 92-year-old cancer patient has undergone advanced endoscopic procedure at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.



Padma Rao (name changed), a resident of Hyderabad, having medical conditions related to obesity, cirrhosis, and ischemic heart disease, came to Yashoda Hospitals with obstructive Jaundice and on evaluation she was found to have 'Cholangiocarcinoma', involving common hepatic and bile ducts in the liver, which is a rare but an aggressive form of cancer.

In view of her age and associated high-risk medical conditions, she was not suitable for any surgical intervention, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist Dr Kiran Peddi chose to do an ERCP (Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography), a procedure used to relieve bile duct blockage.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Kiran said, "The ERCP was done in the quickest way possible, manipulating two wires through the blocked duct posed a significant challenge then the ducts were dilated deploying two metal stents simultaneously was very difficult due to lack of space in the bile ducts."

Post-procedure, she developed a fast heart rate due to atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure and these were managed well in the ICU. Even though the case was complicated, the procedure helped the patient with cancer to get rid of jaundice and thereby improved her quality of life," the doctor added.