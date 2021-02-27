Novotel Hyderabad Airport organises ‘Flair for the Art’

Novotel Hyderabad Airport organised "Flair for the art"– An Exhibition Showcase by artists originals. It was an unforgettable evening presenting an ensemble of sketches by coveted artist Hari Srinivas.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The event was graced by expats,corporate guests, art enthusiasts and key socialites.

Hari Srinivas showcased his exceptional art work at the gallery. All the guests applauded the Acrylic Charcoal and vibrant colors with oil. Hari is a creative artist and experiments with a medley of techniques and styles, moving from the abstract to the mundane.