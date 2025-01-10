Now, a one-stop app for multiple services

Hyderabad: From now on, citizens of Telangana can rely on the newly launched "Mee Ticket" app for all their ticketing needs. Whether it is booking RTC or metro tickets, gaining entry to prominent temples, or purchasing passes for parks and tourist destinations, the app simplifies the process by eliminating the need to wait in long queues. Developed by the Telangana Department of Electronic Service Delivery (ESD), the "Mee Ticket" app was officially launched by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday at the Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu emphasised that the primary objective of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government is to deliver effective governance to the people. He stated that leveraging technology is a key strategy to make citizen services more accessible, adding that experts were involved in the development of the app to ensure its effectiveness. The Minister noted that the app integrates all types of ticket bookings into a single platform and hinted at the introduction of similar innovative apps in the future to enhance public convenience.

The app allows users to book tickets for 15 prominent temples, 129 parks, 54 boating destinations, zoos, museums, RTC and metro services, and various entertainment zones across Telangana. It also facilitates bookings for community halls, gyms, and sports complexes within the GHMC jurisdiction. Additionally, the app provides automated recommendations for nearby attractions based on the user’s chosen location, enhancing the overall user experience.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the app is user-friendly and enables payments through secure UPI options without imposing additional charges, unlike other platforms. He stressed that the app is designed to save time and effort, offering a convenient, single-window solution for multiple services.

The launch event was attended by Mee Seva Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Industries Department Commissioner Dr G Malsur, Zoo Parks Director Dr Sunil, and other senior officials. The Telangana government, through the "Mee Ticket" app, aims to revolutionise ticketing and booking services, ensuring they are efficient, accessible, and citizen-friendly.