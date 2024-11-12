Now, HYDRA strikes back at comml outlets on footpaths

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has initiated a special drive to remove encroachments on footpaths and commercial outlets along major roads and within residential colonies as a part of ‘Operation Footpath’.

Following its successful crackdown on illegal encroachments using bulldozers and saving water bodies, HYDRA has set its sights on freeing footpaths to ensure smooth traffic flow across the city. The growing concerns regarding obstruction on footpaths have become a significant issue in various parts of the city.

Encroachments not only hinder pedestrian movement but also pose risks and cause inconveniences to the pedestrians, commuters, and residents. The encroachments on footpaths and sheds erected in front of shops were dismantled to improve public access and road safety.

The Hans India has been highlighting the issue of encroachments on pavements and roadsides. It reported that encroachments on footpaths have become a growing menace with little action taken by municipal authorities. Many pavements and roads are being occupied by vendors and their carts, leaving people to navigate hazardous streets.

After the report was published and the locals complained constantly about illegal constructions on a main road in Film Nagar, HYDRA staff removed long-standing encroachments on the stretch. During an inspection, HYDRA officials confirmed that structures, including a house boundary wall and shed, had encroached the road.

Following the demolition, the debris was cleared. HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath instructed GHMC Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti to expedite road construction, expected to be completed in two days. Locals, pleased with the road expansion, noted the structures had been there for 15 years.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the commissioner instructed teams to continue identifying footpath encroachments across various locations. This process will be conducted in collaboration with the traffic police to help ease congestion on busy roads.

Last month, HYDRA, in collaboration with the Traffic Police, formulated a comprehensive plan of action aimed at solving the traffic problem caused by encroachments.

As part of this, ‘Operation Footpath’ was launched, focusing on removing illegal constructions and reclaiming footpaths for pedestrians. The initiative aims to encourage pedestrians to utilise designated footpaths rather than roads, improving safety and accessibility for all.